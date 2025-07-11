Daddy Yankee of 'Despacito' fame joins HYBE Latin America
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 17:24
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Puerto Rican rapper DY, better known as Daddy Yankee, has signed with HYBE Latin America, the agency said Friday.
The reggaeton superstar also released his new song, “Sonríele,” on Thursday, celebrating his long-awaited comeback.
“Sonríele” means “give them a smile” in Spanish.
“Life isn’t perfect, but we should still find reasons to smile,” DY was quoted as saying by HYBE in a press release. “I wanted to share a message about not giving up, appreciating the little things and never letting anyone take away your joy.”
DY debuted in 1995 and is known for the song “Gasolina” (2004). His 2017 song “Despacito,” a collaboration with Luis Fonsi, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for 16 weeks straight.
DY announced his retirement from the industry in 2023 after he released his seventh full-length album “Legendaddy” the previous year.
HYBE Latin America recently announced its launch of “Santos Bravos,” a reality show that aims to debut a new male idol group in Mexico, scheduled for release in August.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)