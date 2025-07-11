 Justin Bieber teases his long-awaited seventh album, apparently called 'Swag'
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 09:38
 
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. [AP/YONHAP]

Justin Bieber is teasing his long-awaited seventh studio album — apparently called “Swag” — with a series of billboards and social media posts Thursday.
 
Billboards depicting Bieber were found by fans in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Los Angeles with the word “Swag.” The singer also shared images of billboards on his official Instagram account that appeared to depict a tracklist that includes song names like “All I Can Take,” “Walking Away,” “Dadz Love” and “Forgiveness.”
 

No details on when the album would drop were included. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report the album was nearing release, said it would arrive on streaming services Friday.
 
Bieber, the two-time Grammy Award winning singer and Canadian pop idol who revolutionized teen pop and social media fame, is best known for his silky R&B pop lyric tenor, demonstrated on the diamond-selling “Baby,” “Sorry,” and “Stay” with the Kid Laroi. At the beginning of his career, and as a tween, Bieber began working with Usher and the influential music manager Scooter Braun .
 
In 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music — all six of his albums, including hits like “Sorry” and “Baby” — to Hipgnosis, a U.K-based music investment company. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed, but Billboard Magazine reports that the sale was worth an estimated $200 million.
 
In August 2024, Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.
 
 
 
 

 

AP
