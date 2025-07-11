 South Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st 3-way high-level diplomatic talks since Lee gov't launch
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

South Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st 3-way high-level diplomatic talks since Lee gov't launch

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 15:59
From left, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo pose for a photo at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) foreign ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 11. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

From left, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo pose for a photo at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) foreign ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 11. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral ministerial talks at a multilateral gathering in Malaysia on Friday to discuss coordination on key shared regional and global issues, Seoul officials said.
 
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo joined U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya for the talks on the margins of the foreign ministers' meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
 

Related Article

 
It marked the first high-level talks among the senior diplomats of the three countries since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government in early June. Park is attending the forum on behalf of the foreign minister, as the appointment process is still in progress.
 
The talks lasted for about 40 minutes.

 
Holding such talks with South Korea, represented by the vice minister, reflects the importance the three countries place on their trilateral partnership that was elevated to new heights under their previous governments.
 
At the talks, the three sides reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating on key shared issues, including the denuclearization of North Korea and efforts to deter its nuclear threats, a source said.
 
They also discussed North Korea's growing cyberthreats and sanctions-evading activities, while reaffirming calls for Pyongyang to return to dialogue.
 
Friday's meeting likely included discussions on China's growing assertiveness and ensuring security around the Taiwan Strait.
 
In the joint statement released after their previous trilateral talks in Brussels in April, the three countries called for an end to actions that destabilize security around the Taiwan Strait, in an apparent veiled warning to China against its increasing military activities in the area.
 
The talks also came as Seoul is negotiating with Washington to avoid or minimize the impact of tariff hikes on its export-dependent economy. U.S. President Donald Trump has notified both Seoul and Tokyo through letters addressed to their leaders that the "reciprocal" tariffs will take effect on Aug. 1.
 
Both South Korea and Japan face 25 percent duties on their goods. Trump's announcement is seen as an effective extension of the deadline originally set for July 9, following a 90-day pause on the measure.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea U.S. Japan trilateral ministry Marco Rubio

More in Diplomacy

South Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st 3-way high-level diplomatic talks since Lee gov't launch

Lee stresses 'national interest' as he presides over first National Security Council meeting

Korea, U.S., Japan arranging 3-way talks at ASEAN meetings in Malaysia: Sources

Asean talks joined by U.S., China to begin with Trump's tariffs overshadowing

U.S. on board with ‘package’ deal on trade and security, says Korea’s top security adviser

Related Stories

North Korea blasts Rubio's 'rogue state' remarks in first criticism of new Trump administration

U.S. Secretary of State and NATO chief highlight need for strong defense allies and fair burden sharing

Ukraine, Europe will be part of 'real' peace talks, says Rubio, as U.S. weighs Putin's motives

Rubio says U.S. will not 'abandon' relations with South Korea, Japan

Trump names Marco Rubio as secretary of state, calls him 'true friend to our allies'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)