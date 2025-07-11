Watermelon for Kosuni: Daegu zoo's inhabitants beat the heat with shade and refreshing treats
Published: 11 Jul. 2025
It's not just humans battling the heat. As Korea blazes, even vultures seek out scraps of shade.
A relentless heat wave has blanketed Daegu since last month, earning the southeastern city once again its nickname “Daefrica,” a mashup of Daegu and Africa. The scorching weather shows little sign of easing, and at the Dalseong Park Zoo, animals are waging their own fight against the oppressive temperatures — cooling off with ice treats, showers and summer menus tailored by zookeepers.
On Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures soaring past 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), Kosuni, a female elephant, lumbered out of her pen toward a showerhead in the outdoor enclosure.
She stood under the stream for a long while to cool her back, then munched on watermelon offered by a keeper. She even crushed frozen sugarcane with her feet, patiently waiting for the sweetness to seep out.
Kosuni, born in 1969, came to Dalseong Park Zoo in 2018. Each summer, she had endured Daegu’s brutal heat alongside Bokdeongi, the zoo’s long-term resident male elephant. But Bokdeongi died in 2023 at the age of 50.
“Kosuni's pen does have an air conditioner, but it’s small, so she often comes out several times a day for showers to stave off the heat,” a keeper explained.
Opened in 1970, Dalseong Park Zoo is home to 331 animals across 67 species. With the heat arriving earlier than usual, the zoo’s 10 keepers and two kitchen staff began preparing special summer menus at the end of June.
They’ve tailored the treats to each animal’s preferences and health needs. Three tigers and two lions dine on pork liver and tenderloin, parrots nibble on chicory and melon seeds, while chimpanzees receive frozen tropical fruits and cucumbers.
On that same sweltering afternoon, a brown bear born in 2004 lounged in a pool, chomping on frozen fruit.
Nearby, Alex, a female chimpanzee born in 1987, seemed listless despite receiving her special snack. When visitors approached her enclosure, she perked up and ambled over.
“It’s been so hot lately that we’ve had almost no visitors. She might be more interested in people than her treats,” a keeper said with a laugh.
Alex happily munched on cucumbers and melons frozen with sports drinks and water, then locked eyes with spectators, showing off a few playful antics.
Fifteen sika deer huddled under sprinklers to beat the heat, occasionally nibbling on watermelon pieces floating in shallow pools. The enclosures of vultures, white-tailed eagles and turkeys all had extra shade screens to keep out the sun.
During the summer, keepers at Dalseong Park Zoo start each morning by checking the animals’ droppings and breathing for signs of stress or illness. They also clean and disinfect the enclosures twice daily to prevent disease and keep odors in check. For animals housed indoors, temperatures are maintained between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.
“Because the heat came early this year, we began offering special treats and showers at the end of June, paying extra attention to their well-being,” a zoo official said.
Run by the city of Daegu, Dalseong Park Zoo has been a local landmark for 55 years. But because it sits within the historic Dalseong Fortress — designated as a historic site in 1963 — the entire area is under cultural heritage protection, limiting any major redevelopment.
As facilities have aged, Daegu plans to relocate the zoo by 2027 to a new, environmentally friendly site at Daegu Grand Park in Suseong District.
“We hope the animals stay healthy here until they move and that they can greet Daegu residents again in a better environment with improved facilities,” said Lee Jong-young, 53, head zookeeper.
