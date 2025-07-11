 Seoul calls for dialogue over North Korea's dismantling of family reunion facility
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 17:56
A reunion facility for separated families at the Mount Kumgang tourist area in North Korea is shown in this photo provided by the Unification Ministry on Feb. 13. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Friday the two Koreas should resolve any inter-Korean issues through dialogue, as North Korea continues to dismantle a reunion facility for separated families inside its Mount Kumgang tourist area.
 
The call came as North Korea has demolished nearly all South Korea-affiliated facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort in the southeast of the country, a now-defunct joint tourist zone. The North is currently tearing down the reunion facility, the last remaining structure.
 

"Any matters should be resolved through dialogue between South and North Korea," Chang Yoon-jeong, deputy spokesperson at the ministry, said at a press briefing.
 
She pointed out, "There shouldn't be any unilateral action infringing on our property rights."
 
Her remarks contrast with the ministry's earlier stance, announced in February, that the government plans to consider legal action and other measures in cooperation with the international community over the dismantling of the reunion building.
 
Since taking office last month, President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to revive relations and dialogue with North Korea to ease military tension and establish peace between the countries.

Yonhap
