President Lee completes his Cabinet with new land, culture ministers picks
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 16:01
President Lee Jae Myung on Friday nominated Kim Yun-duk as minister of land, infrastructure and transport and Chae Hwi-young, CEO of platform company Nol Universe, as minister of culture, sports and tourism.
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced Lee's choices during a press briefing on Friday. With Friday's nominations, all 19 ministerial posts in President Lee’s first Cabinet have now been filled.
“As a member of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, he has proven his legislative and policy expertise," said Kang about Kim.
“Kim is expected to approach real estate issues from the public’s perspective, rather than as an academic or bureaucrat, while presenting a broad vision on national development, transportation and mobility, as well as regional balance.”
Kang said that Kim would “faithfully implement the president’s pragmatic philosophy of protecting genuine homebuyers and respecting market principles, while not tolerating real estate speculation that fuels housing insecurity.”
“He brings a wealth of experience across sectors — from journalism and leading an online portal to founding a travel platform," Kang said of Chae.
Kang described Chae as “a new CEO for the Culture Ministry, poised to realize the president’s vision of building a 300 trillion-won [$218.2 billion] K-culture market, with private-sector expertise and fresh ideas.”
President Lee, according to Kang, urged the new nominees to “deliver swift results with competence and integrity” and to “break away from outdated practices and lead change with creative, flexible thinking.”
Lee also called for a “proactive, responsive government” to address pressing challenges such as trade pressure, extreme summer heat and a sluggish economy.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
