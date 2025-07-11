 Yoon refused to comply with first summons after being taken into custody
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 17:41
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after the pretrial detention hearing on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to comply with his first summons for questioning by the special counsel team on Friday, a day after he was taken back into custody.
 
The special counsel investigating the alleged insurrection announced that Yoon failed to appear for the scheduled questioning Friday afternoon. This marks the former president’s first noncompliance since his re-arrest. The special counsel said it is now considering forcible summons measures.
 

“Yoon submitted a document stating he was unable to attend due to health reasons,” said deputy special counsel Park Ji-young during a press briefing Friday afternoon.
 
According to Yoon’s legal team, the Seoul Detention Center delivered the original letter of nonattendance to the special counsel at around 11:20 a.m. Friday. The document cited only “health reasons,” without further elaboration.
 
The special counsel said it will verify whether Yoon is indeed in such poor health that he cannot participate in the investigation. “We have requested that the detention center confirm whether any health issues were identified during the intake medical check and monitoring process that would prevent his attendance,” Park said.
 
“If the absence is deemed legitimate, we will respect that. Otherwise, we will proceed in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act,” she added. “Detention includes both custody and compulsory appearance, and we will take the next steps as needed.”
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after the pretrial detention hearing on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

If Yoon is found to be refusing the investigation without valid justification, the special counsel may invoke forced appearance procedures, which typically involve correctional officers escorting the detainee under request from investigators.
 
“We will assess any credible medical records sent from the detention center based on common sense,” said Park. “If needed, we will also consult medical experts.”
 
The special counsel is expected to decide on Yoon’s re-summons after reviewing the submitted documents. Park also said the special counsel does not plan to question Yoon inside the Seoul Detention Center.  
 
“The principle is to conduct summons-based investigations,” Park said. “Yoon has appeared in public for trials and Constitutional Court proceedings, so his case differs from past examples such as Park Geun-hye’s, who was questioned in detention in 2017.”
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol heads to Seoul Detention Center on July 9 after completing his second pretrial detention hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

Given the number of allegations to investigate, the team is considering issuing another summons over the weekend. In addition to the abuse of power and obstruction of duty charges cited in Yoon’s arrest warrant, prosecutors plan to question him about the motivation, planning and declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
 
Yoon also refused to attend questioning when he was first arrested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in January. Despite attempts at forced appearance and on-site questioning, he cited health issues and legal consultations to avoid participation.
 
Yoon is currently being held in a solitary cell measuring just over 6.61 square meters (71.14 square feet) at the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a light brown uniform marked with inmate number 3617. His legal team is reportedly considering filing a habeas corpus request to contest the legality and necessity of his detention.  
 
“We are still discussing whether to request a detention review,” a lawyer for Yoon said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA UN-CHAE [[email protected]]
