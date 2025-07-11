Man arrested for allegedly offering free car washes and stealing the vehicles
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 11:32
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for stealing vehicles from unsuspecting victims after posting ads for free car washes on secondhand marketplace app Karrot.
Gwangju Nambu Police Precinct announced Thursday that it arrested the man on charges of fraud and theft.
Between May 12 and 14, the man allegedly stole three cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, from car owners living in Gwangju’s Seo, Nam and Buk Districts. He lured them in by offering free car washes on Karrot.
After stealing the vehicles, the man attempted to sell them for several million won, or thousands of dollars, under market value. A used car dealer reported the unusually low prices to police, leading to the man’s arrest.
Following a two-month investigation, police apprehended the man at his residence in Gwangju on Tuesday.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into potential additional offenses while the man remains in custody.
