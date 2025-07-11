Seoul launches initiative to enhance Cheonggye Stream experience amid record heat in July
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 18:56
As temperatures in Seoul soared to a record 37.1 degrees Celsius (98.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in early July, the city has launched a new initiative to help residents beat the heat while enjoying scenic views of Cheonggye Stream.
The Seoul Facilities Corporation announced on Friday the launch of the 2025 Cheonggye Stream Summer Attraction Project, aimed at enhancing the urban stream's appeal during the summer months.
Summer attractions on the stream
As part of the project, a 50-meter-long (164 feet) designer shade canopy has been installed at the beginning section of Cheonggye Stream, between Mojeon and Gwangtong Bridges, by Seoul City and the Seoul Facilities Corporation.
Sponsored by Volkswagen Group Korea’s We Foundation in collaboration with the city, the canopy will provide cooling shade from Friday through September.
The fabric used for the canopy will be upcycled into items such as bags and pouches after the project ends. Upcycling, a portmanteau of “upgrade” and “recycling,” involves repurposing materials into products with artistic or functional value. The city will also host social media events to distribute these upcycled products to citizens.
Real fireflies to light up
In the evenings, the stream will feature “firefly-inspired” landscape lighting, simulating the gentle glow of fireflies along a 100-meter stretch between Mojeon and Gwangtong Bridges. The solar-powered lights operate from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with seasonal adjustments.
Adding to the spectacle, an outdoor firefly observation zone has been created near Majang 2 Bridge at the Cheonggye Stream Ecology School. From July 21 to 23, between 9 p.m. and midnight, visitors can see real fireflies at the ecological pond. The viewing site was developed under guidance from the Muju Firefly Research Institute.
“Through this project, we hope to offer citizens a space in central Seoul where they can enjoy both nature and relaxation during the hot summer months,” said Seoul Facilities Corporation CEO Han Guk-young. “We will continue to introduce unique programs to further establish Cheonggye Stream as a top attraction in Seoul.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)