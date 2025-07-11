Sunny side up, with a helping of salmonella
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 14:54
Health authorities are urging strict hygiene practices to prevent salmonella food poisoning, especially when handling eggs and other easily contaminated foods, as scorching temperatures persist across Korea.
Data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Friday indicated that warmer months consistently see a rise in infections.
Between 2020 and 2024 — with last year’s figures still subject to revision — there were 204 documented outbreaks of salmonella across the country, affecting 7,788 people. More than half the cases occurred during the three hottest months from July through September.
Restaurants accounted for the bulk of cases, making up 63 percent of the outbreak locations. The most common culprits were egg-based dishes such as rolled omelets and fried egg strips, along with mixed foods like gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and lunch boxes.
Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that lives in the digestive tracts of poultry and mammals and can also be found in water and soil. When people consume food contaminated with the bacteria, they can develop symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.
Experts stress the importance of carefully handling and storing eggs. Often linked to salmonella, eggs should be refrigerated immediately after purchase and kept separate from other ingredients. Restaurants and cafeterias are advised not to leave them at room temperature for extended periods.
Proper hand hygiene is another key line of defense. Food handlers are urged to wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 30 seconds after touching eggs or raw meat. Failing to do so before preparing other foods or handling kitchen tools increases the risk of cross-contamination.
Salmonella is sensitive to heat, making proper cooking an effective safeguard. Meat and eggs should be heated to an internal temperature of at least 75 degrees Celsius (167 degrees Fahrenheit) for one minute. Eggs, in particular, should be cooked until both the yolk and white are firm.
Prepared foods should ideally be eaten within two hours. If they are not consumed right away, they should be refrigerated and thoroughly reheated later.
For picnics and outdoor activities, eggs and egg-based dishes should be stored in a cooler at temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.
The ministry also advised restaurants and cafeterias to keep employees who show symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea away from food preparation. Even after symptoms subside, those workers should remain out of the kitchen for another two to three days.
When preparing dishes like gimbap that involve multiple ingredients, changing disposable gloves frequently can help reduce the risk of contamination.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)