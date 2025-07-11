A Ministry for the Korean Peninsula is long overdue

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Debate regarding government reorganization is gaining momentum in Korea, driven in part by the presidential impeachment. Reconstructing the government structure at this juncture could offer a chance to redirect the nation’s priorities.While the most urgent tasks remain constitutional reform for power redistribution and the creation of a population ministry to address demographic decline, I would like to highlight another reform: transforming the Ministry of Unification into a ministry for the Korean Peninsula.Given today’s geopolitical realities, reunification is not only unlikely but largely symbolic. That does not mean the idea must be abandoned. Rather, the problem is that the Ministry of Unification, as it currently exists, has limited capacity to act. It is a stand-alone agency without the authority to engage meaningfully with the wide range of issues that define inter-Korean relations.This limitation was evident during the Lee Myung-bak administration, when the transition team even considered abolishing the ministry entirely, significantly cutting its personnel and scope. Instead of debating abolition versus retention, I previously proposed a third path — restructuring it into the ministry for the Korean Peninsula. That proposal is more relevant now than ever.Adopting a Korean Peninsula-centered policy framework allows for broader engagement. It encompasses not only the reunification or North Korea policy, but a comprehensive approach to all peninsula-related issues: peace, denuclearization, human rights, reconciliation, economic cooperation, health care, environmental sustainability and more. It bridges conservative and progressive agendas and moves beyond the ideological confines of reunification rhetoric.Importantly, changing the ministry’s name would not violate the constitutional principle of peaceful unification. Ministry names are administrative, not constitutional matters. In fact, the Park Chung Hee government established the National Unification Board — a predecessor to the current ministry — in 1969, when the Constitution had no articles on reunification. The unification clauses were added later, during the Yushin Constitution era. Ironically, these additions occurred during the simultaneous consolidation of authoritarian regimes in both Koreas, raising questions about the political motivations behind the constitutional revisions.Creating a “ministry of peace on the peninsula” may sound appealing, but it risks reinforcing a false dichotomy: that progressives pursue peace while conservatives pursue reunification. Such framing would provoke new ideological battles, especially if future conservative administrations attempt to revert to the Ministry of Unification. Similarly, a “ministry of inter-Korean affairs” would be problematic, as the terms “South” and “North” do not align with Korea’s legal and constitutional framework.Public sentiment must also be considered. Recent surveys show that many Koreans — especially younger generations — prefer peaceful coexistence over immediate reunification. They envision a future of independent coexistence, where managing inter-Korean relations becomes one facet of a broader Korean Peninsula policy.This shift in public opinion demands that inter-Korean issues be seen as a subset of Korea’s national interests, not its overriding purpose. We must aim for peaceful coexistence, not forced unity. In doing so, we lay the foundation for eventual reunification led by future generations. Maintaining the territorial and unification clauses in the Constitution remains essential to preserve that long-term vision.Germany offers a valuable precedent. In 1969, under Chancellor Willy Brandt, the Ministry for All-Germany Affairs was renamed the Ministry for Intra-German Affairs. By abandoning official reunification rhetoric and focusing on coexistence, the Brandt government engaged directly with the Soviet Union, Poland and the four Allied powers and eventually reached agreements with East Germany. This diplomatic pivot helped establish the framework for peaceful coexistence and laid the groundwork for eventual reunification.Korea now needs a similarly layered strategy. A Ministry for the Korean Peninsula would allow for policy coherence, institutional flexibility and a more realistic approach to managing inter-Korean relations. In times of growing uncertainty, this may be the wisest course forward.