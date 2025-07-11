Former President Yoon jailed again amid escalating insurrection probe

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken back into custody in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 10, marking his second arrest since being indicted as the alleged ringleader of an attempted insurrection. He had been released four months ago following a court decision to cancel his initial detention order in March.Yoon personally appeared at a detention warrant hearing on Wednesday and argued in his final statement that the Dec. 3 martial law declaration was merely a warning, not an act that undermined democracy. However, Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court, disagreed and issued the arrest warrant, citing concerns over evidence tampering.Legal analysts point to the retraction of testimony by Kang Ui-gu, former presidential aide, and Kim Sung-hoon, a former deputy chief of presidential security, as a decisive factor. Their reversals raised suspicions of coercion or obstruction of justice, thereby reinforcing the court’s rationale for detaining Yoon.While the rearrest of a former president is a grave moment for any democracy, many view it as a necessary step toward restoring order after more than seven months of political instability sparked by the unconstitutional martial law attempt. Several military commanders involved in the crackdown remain in detention, prompting criticism that Yoon, as the ultimate authority behind the order, had been treated with undue leniency.Prosecutors have also brought additional charges beyond the main insurrection case. Yoon is accused of illegally using the presidential security service to block the execution of a court-issued arrest warrant, and of directing officers to “show their guns” to police. Investigators allege that Yoon undermined the decision-making authority of Cabinet ministers during the martial law declaration and destroyed official documents used to justify the decree. He is also suspected of ordering the presidential office to delete encrypted phone records and of instructing a foreign press spokesperson to misrepresent the emergency order as lawful.Yoon has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that all actions were taken in accordance with protocol.His renewed detention is expected to accelerate the work of multiple special prosecutors, including those leading the insurrection investigation, the probe into his wife Kim Keon Hee, and the case involving the death of a Marine corporal.Still, prosecutors face a test of integrity. Investigations must not become exercises in showmanship or driven by pretrial detention figures. The special counsel’s mandate requires an impartial, evidence-based approach focused on uncovering the truth, not amplifying speculation.Yoon, for his part, should take a more responsible posture. Continued deflection or denial risks placing disproportionate legal burdens on subordinates. He must cooperate fully with the judicial process, setting aside political rhetoric and embracing accountability.