Summit date elusive amid U.S. pressure on troop costs and tariffs

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac returned from a three-day trip to Washington this week and confirmed that a date has yet to be set for a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump. The delay, following an earlier missed opportunity at the Group of 7 summit in Canada, reflects increasing complications in the Korea-U.S. alliance.The absence of a summit date comes as Washington sends a series of signals that are raising concerns in Seoul. In a cabinet meeting on July 8, Trump criticized U.S. allies, including Korea, for paying what he called “very little” for defense. “I believe Korea should be paying $10 billion a year,” he said, referencing the cost of maintaining U.S. forces on the peninsula.The comment came just a day after Trump sent a letter to President Lee announcing plans to impose a 25 percent reciprocal tariff on Korean exports beginning August 1. The move, paired with defense cost-sharing demands, has intensified pressure on Seoul. The Trump administration is also pressing NATO allies to commit 5 percent of their GDP to defense spending, a benchmark now being quietly extended to Asian allies like Korea and Japan. Korea currently spends about 2.3 percent of its GDP on defense, and any sharp increase would present significant fiscal challenges.In parallel, speculation is growing over potential changes to the U.S. troop presence in Korea. The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the Pentagon was reviewing plans to relocate roughly 4,500 U.S. troops from Korea to other bases in the Indo-Pacific, such as Guam. More recently, a U.S. think tank report suggested reducing the current 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea to around 10,000. Although the Pentagon has not confirmed any such plan, concerns persist that similar proposals could be included in the forthcoming National Defense Strategy, expected in August.Taken together, these developments suggest the Trump administration may soon present Seoul with a formal list of alliance demands. Even before such a move, the Korean government must carefully analyze Washington’s intent and prepare multiple response scenarios. Given the alliance’s complexity, outright rejection of U.S. requests may not be an option. A pragmatic and flexible approach will be needed.President Lee convened his first National Security Council standing committee meeting on Tuesday. Reports indicate the session included discussion of a possible “package deal” linking defense burden-sharing with trade issues. Still, sensitive matters like the transfer of wartime operational control should be handled with caution, given their long-term implications.