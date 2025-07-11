Canadian industry likely harmed by dumped steel strapping from China, three others, tribunal finds

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal has determined there is reasonable indications China, Korea, Turkey and Vietnam have dumped steel strapping, harming Canada's domestic industry, the tribunal said on Thursday.The tribunal, an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to the Canadian parliament, also found indications that steel strapping from China was subsidized.The findings were the result of an inquiry related to dumping and subsidizing investigations by the Canada Border Services Agency, which will issue preliminary determinations by Aug. 8, the tribunal said in a statement.Reuters