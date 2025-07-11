 Japan urges China to stop flying fighter jets too close to Japanese military aircraft
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Japan urges China to stop flying fighter jets too close to Japanese military aircraft

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 12:58
This handout photo taken on July 9 and received on July 11 from Japan's Ministry of Defense shows a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber flying close to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force YS-11EB intelligence-gathering aircraft on surveillance over the high seas in the East China Sea. [AFP/YONHAP]

This handout photo taken on July 9 and received on July 11 from Japan's Ministry of Defense shows a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber flying close to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force YS-11EB intelligence-gathering aircraft on surveillance over the high seas in the East China Sea. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Japan has demanded that China stop flying its fighter jets abnormally close to Japanese intelligence-gathering aircraft, which it said was happening repeatedly and could cause a collision.
 
Japan's Defense Ministry said a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber flew as close as 30 meters (98 feet) to a YS-11EB electronic-intelligence aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on Wednesday and Thursday. The ministry said it occurred outside Japanese airspace over the East China Sea and caused no damage to the Japanese side.
 

Related Article

 
China had no immediate comment on the latest incident. Previously, Beijing had alleged that Japan flew close to its aircraft and was spying on China’s ordinary military activity and demanded that Japan stop its actions.
 
Japan is concerned about China's acceleration of its military buildup, especially in Japan's southwestern areas.
 
Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Thursday that its vice minister, Takehiro Funakoshi, expressed “serious concern” to Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao and strongly requested Beijing to stop the activity that could “provoke accidental collisions” and strongly urged China to ensure that similar actions are not repeated.
 
The countries traded accusations over similar close encounters last month. Japan said a Chinese combat aircraft flew extremely close to a Japanese navy P-3C surveillance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, where two Chinese aircraft carriers were seen operating together for the first time.
 
 

AP
tags Japan China aircraft bomber

More in World

Thousands celebrate baby hippo Moo Deng's first birthday at a Thailand zoo

Japan urges China to stop flying fighter jets too close to Japanese military aircraft

Irish data regulator opens new inquiry into TikTok over data stored in China

UN warns millions will die by 2029 if U.S. funding for HIV programs isn't replaced

Canadian industry likely harmed by dumped steel strapping from China, three others, tribunal finds

Related Stories

Self-Defense Forces aircraft crashes in central Japan

Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong to boost patriotism

North Korea's air force ups ante with new early warning aircraft

First indigenous KF-21 fighter jet enters final assembly phase

China resumes qualified seafood imports from some Japan regions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)