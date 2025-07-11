New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 09:08
A federal judge in New Hampshire said he'll certify a class-action lawsuit including all children who'll be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship and issue a preliminary injunction blocking it.
Judge Joseph LaPlante announced his decision Thursday after an hour-long hearing and said a written order will follow. The order will include a seven-day stay to allow for appeal, he said.
The class is slightly narrower than that sought by the plaintiffs, who originally included parents as plaintiffs.
AP
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)