New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order

A federal judge in New Hampshire said he'll certify a class-action lawsuit including all children who'll be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship and issue a preliminary injunction blocking it.Judge Joseph LaPlante announced his decision Thursday after an hour-long hearing and said a written order will follow. The order will include a seven-day stay to allow for appeal, he said.The class is slightly narrower than that sought by the plaintiffs, who originally included parents as plaintiffs.AP