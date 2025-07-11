 New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order
Korea JoongAng Daily

New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 09:08
 
Cody Wofsy, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), stands outside the federal court, after a judge blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order curtailing automatic birthright citizenship, in Concord, New Hampshire on July 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A federal judge in New Hampshire said he'll certify a class-action lawsuit including all children who'll be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship and issue a preliminary injunction blocking it.
 
Judge Joseph LaPlante announced his decision Thursday after an hour-long hearing and said a written order will follow. The order will include a seven-day stay to allow for appeal, he said.
 

The class is slightly narrower than that sought by the plaintiffs, who originally included parents as plaintiffs.
 

AP
