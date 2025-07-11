 The newest way to influence Trump: Nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

The newest way to influence Trump: Nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 09:08
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts, as he hosts a lunch for African leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington on July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts, as he hosts a lunch for African leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington on July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
World leaders, lawmakers and even one Native American tribe are deploying a novel strategy for remaining on good terms with Presidential Donald Trump: Praise his peacemaking efforts and nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.
 
The announcements of nominations are piling up for the mercurial Republican president, who has long coveted the prestigious award. The honor, according to Albert Nobel's wishes, is given to “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”
 

Related Article

 
Peace prize nominations for Trump date to his first term, but he’s talking more in his second about how he’s helping to end conflicts, how he wants to be known as a peacemaker and how much he wants to be awarded a prize.
 
Fellow leaders, politicians and others have taken notice. Critics say Trump policies that have sown division in the U.S. and around the world make him unfit for a peace prize and he’s being manipulated with the nominations.
 
On Monday, as Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to talk to Trump about Iran and the war in Gaza, the Israeli leader had something else to share with the president as they sat across from each other at a table set for their dinner meeting in the White House Blue Room .
 
“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it,” Netanyahu told Trump as he rose from his seat to hand over a copy of the letter.
 
Trump thanked him. “Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” the president said.
 
A group of African leaders had their turn with Trump a few days after Netanyahu.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the power of federal judges by restricting their ability to grant broad legal relief in cases as the justices acted in a legal fight over President Donald Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on June 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the power of federal judges by restricting their ability to grant broad legal relief in cases as the justices acted in a legal fight over President Donald Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on June 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The leaders referenced the U.S. role in mediating a recent agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to bring peace after decades of bloody conflict that has killed millions. Representatives from both countries signed the deal in the Oval Office in front of Trump.
 
“And so he is now bringing peace back to a region where that was never possible, so I believe that he does deserve a Nobel Peace Prize. That is my opinion," said Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema.
 
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Thursday, “President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his proven record of securing peace around the world." She added, "Thanks to this President’s leadership, America is respected again, making the entire world safer and more prosperous.”
 
The Nobel Prizes are determined in secret. Nominations can come from a select group of people and organizations, including heads of state or politicians serving at a national level, university professors, directors of foreign policy institutes, past Nobel Prize recipients and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee itself.
 
Past recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize include former presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, both Democrats.
 
Last month, as Trump announced the Rwanda-Congo deal, he complained that he'd never get a Nobel Peace Prize despite everything he's done, ranging from the Abraham Accords of his first term, in which Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel, to recently easing renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, among others.
 
Pakistan nominated Trump for the peace prize last month but then turned around and condemned him a day later after he bombed Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump later worked with Israel and Iran to end their short war.
 
As a candidate, Trump promised he would end the Russia-Ukraine war on his first day in office before saying later as president that he was joking. But solving that conflict, as well as Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, has so far eluded Trump.
 
His supporters, including lawmakers in Congress, are trying to help make Trump's dream come true.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on July 9. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on July 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, has called on the Senate to nominate Trump, while Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, asked her social media followers to share her post if they agree with her that he deserves it.
 
Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from New York, recently wrote on X that she has now nominated Trump twice and will continue to do so until he is awarded the prize.
 
“He has done more for world peace than any modern leader,” she wrote.
 
At least one Native American tribe said it intends to nominate Trump , too.
 
“No world leader has dedicated more time and effort to promoting global peace than President Donald Trump,” Marshall Pierite, chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, said in a statement.
 

AP
tags Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize

More in World

UN warns millions will die by 2029 if U.S. funding for HIV programs isn't replaced

Canadian industry likely harmed by dumped steel strapping from China, three others, tribunal finds

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump wants to represent himself in Florida case

New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order

The newest way to influence Trump: Nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize

Related Stories

Han Kang's alma mater Yonsei University celebrates writer's Nobel Prize win

Korea's translation industry in the spotlight after Han Kang's Nobel win

Medical talent for the future

Han Kang says 1979 martial law in hometown of Gwangju still affects her

Extend the Nobel horizon to science
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)