 Belift lab launches global audition for new boy band
Published: 12 Jul. 2025, 15:14 Updated: 12 Jul. 2025, 15:16
Poster for K-pop agency Belief Lab's new boy band auditions [BELIFT LAB]

 
Belift Lab - the K-pop agency behind hit acts Illit and Enhypen, and a HYBE subsidiary - announced Friday that it is searching for talent to form its next boy group.
 
Males born between 2007 and 2014 are eligible to apply, with auditions open to anyone with singing, rapping, dancing and producing abilities.
 

Applicants who pass the first online screening will move on to in-person auditions, during which Belift Lab officials will travel to meet candidates “no matter where you are.” The agency states that this new approach reflects its commitment to identifying top-tier talent worldwide.
 
Online applications opened Friday at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Dec. 31 on Belift Lab’s official website.
 
Belift Lab is best known for fostering boy band Enhypen, which sold over 5.45 million albums last year and became the fastest overseas act to perform in a Japanese stadium, achieving the milestone just four years and seven months after debut.
 
Its rookie girl group, Illit, is also seeing global success, becoming the first K-pop group to enter both the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Top 100 with a debut track, and in record time. All three of the group’s albums have since charted on the Billboard 200, underscoring its impressive global impact.
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
