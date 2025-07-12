 Blackpink's new single 'Jump' tops iTunes charts in 47 countries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's new single 'Jump' tops iTunes charts in 47 countries

Published: 12 Jul. 2025, 10:56 Updated: 12 Jul. 2025, 12:01
Girl group Blackpink [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Blackpink [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Blackpink's new digital single, "Jump," topped iTunes charts in 47 countries, YG Entertainment said Saturday.
 
The song, released Friday, marks the group's first release in two years and 10 months since its second full-length album, "Born Pink," in September 2022, excluding "The Girls" from the soundtrack of a video game.
 

Related Article

 
"Jump," with an addictive chorus, marks a transformation from the K-pop quartet's previous charismatic musical style. It "captivates listeners with guitar riffs reminiscent of a Western film, layered with the members' distinctive vocals," according to the agency.


Music producers Teddy and 24, who have crafted Blackpink's hit songs, collaborated on the track with international lyricists and composers. The song's music video, released Friday, was helmed by award-winning director Dave Meyers.
 
Blackpink performed the song for the first time during its "Deadline" world tour at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi, last weekend.
 
The tour is set to continue through 15 more cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Milan, London and Bangkok.

YONHAP
tags Blackpink

More in K-pop

Blackpink's new single 'Jump' tops iTunes charts in 47 countries

VCHA's Kaylee exits group

Koyote fuses retro and EDM in new single

Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun, Le Sserafim’s Chaewon, U.S. singer-songwriter JVKE release song 'butterflies'

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

Related Stories

Blackpink’s 'How You Like That' hits record 500 million streams on Spotify

K-pop girl group Blackpink sees huge success with first online concert

Blackpink in your area? 2025 world tour dates and venues revealed.

Rosé to unveil solo project during Blackpink's 'The Show' on Jan. 31

Indonesian government to allow Blackpink to perform at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)