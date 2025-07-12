 VCHA's Kaylee exits group
VCHA's Kaylee exits group

Published: 12 Jul. 2025, 10:50 Updated: 12 Jul. 2025, 12:00
Now-former-member Kaylee of American K-pop group VCHA [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Member Kaylee of VCHA is exiting the American K-pop group, the agency, JYP Entertainment, announced Saturday. 
 
"JYP America and Kaylee have mutually agreed to part ways as she concludes her journey with VCHA," it said, "Both parties sincerely wish each other all the best in their future endeavors."
 

Kaylee, 15, debuted as a member of VCHA in January 2024, but has been absent from group activities since March of the same year, citing health issues. Her exact ailment was not stated. 
 
VCHA will now be moving forward as a four-member act, with members  Lexi, Camila, Savanna and Kendall. 
 
VCHA was formed as a joint project between JYP Entertainment and U.S. music giant Republic Records and consists of the six finalists of “A2K,” or America2Korea, a girl group audition program run by the two agencies from July to September 2023.
 
Now-former-member KG left the group in December, claiming "incidents of abuse and mistreatment" from certain employees at her agency, JYP Entertainment. 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
