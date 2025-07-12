 North Korea, Russia reaffirm strong ties in foreign ministers' talks
North Korea, Russia reaffirm strong ties in foreign ministers' talks

Published: 12 Jul. 2025, 14:38
Captured from a broadcast of Korean Central TV, the picture shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shaking hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui as they meet for talks in Pyongyang on Oct. 19, 2023. [YONHAP]

North Korea and Russia reaffirmed their strong ties Saturday during a meeting of their top diplomats in a coastal North Korean resort city, Russian news agencies reported.
 
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Wonsan for the second round of strategic talks between the two countries, a day after Lavrov arrived in the city, where a tourist zone opened earlier this month, according to TASS.
 

In the opening remarks, Lavrov reaffirmed Choe's earlier description of their bilateral ties as an "invincible military brotherhood," citing North Korean troops who fought alongside Russian soldiers against Ukrainian forces in Russia's western region of Kursk.
 
He also pledged to make efforts to attract more Russian tourists to the resort city, such as increasing flights, TASS reported.
 
Choe reaffirmed her country's support for Russia, describing their ties as rising to an "unbreakable" level.
 
"The strategic choice and will of the DPRK government is to defend, unconditionally and consistently, support Russia's policy of protecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity," TASS quoted her as saying.
 
Lavrov's trip to the North will last until Sunday, when he is set to fly to China to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.
 
His trip comes as Moscow and Pyongyang have been reinforcing their broad-based cooperation since Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty during a summit in Pyongyang in June last year.

YONHAP
