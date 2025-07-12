North Korea supplies 40% of Russia's ammunition, Ukrainian intel chief tells Bloomberg
Published: 12 Jul. 2025, 10:35 Updated: 12 Jul. 2025, 12:01
North Korea is supplying as much as 40 percent of Russia's ammunition used in the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report on Saturday.
It cites Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, who told the news outlet that “North Korea has huge stockpiles and production goes on around the clock.”
He added that North Korea is supplying not only ammunition but also ballistic missiles and artillery systems to Russia, noting, “Those are good weapons.”
In the past three months, about 60 percent of the losses suffered by Ukrainian intelligence units were due to artillery fire using North Korean-made weapons, Budanov said.
Since signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia last year, North Korea has been strengthening its military cooperation with Moscow.
Military intelligence authorities in Ukraine and the West believe that North Korea’s arms support is a key factor prolonging Russia’s invasion.
Bloomberg noted that it could not independently verify Budanov’s claims. Continuing evidence, however, suggests that North Korean weapons are being actively used on the Ukrainian frontlines.
The Ukrainian military on Saturday, for instance, released a video on its Telegram channel showing the destruction caused by the North Korean-made weapons on the front lines.
The video showed a North Korean Type 75 multiple rocket launcher that was hidden in the bushes in Kupiansk, eastern Ukraine, being destroyed by a drone strike.
The Ukrainian military said the strike was carried out by the First Presidential Burevii Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, claiming, “North Korea couldn’t withstand the reality of the front lines.”
Ukraine had also released a video last month showing the destruction of a North Korean-made M1991 multiple rocket launcher supplied to Russia.
Security experts believe North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test the performance of its conventional weapons and to gain real combat experience through proxy deployment.
Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump, Budanov told Bloomberg: “His position [on ceasefire] is consistent, one should not judge him by media characteristics,” and added, “As head of a special service, I know more things,” signaling support for Trump.
Budanov then went on to emphasize that ceasefire negotiations should be reached within this year, stating, “Is it realistic to do so - yes. Is it difficult - no.”
LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)