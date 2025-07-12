Samsung Biologics employee sentenced to three years for stealing confidential documents

Seoul launches initiative to enhance Cheonggye Stream experience amid record heat in July

Baby born during wildfire reunites with firefighters

Wife who rammed car after catching husband with another woman gets suspended sentence

Korean youths say they want to be born in a country where people are 'satisfied' with life

Related Stories

Save children from the most dangerous room

Hana Financial Group donates 800 million won to Save the Children

Koreans satisfied with early morning delivery but not marriage services, consumer survey says

6th Child Rights Film Festival to be hosted online from Nov. 14 to 22

70 percent of workers in Korea are burned out, survey says