Wife who rammed car after catching husband with another woman gets leniency
Published: 12 Jul. 2025, 10:44 Updated: 12 Jul. 2025, 12:00
A 49-year-old woman who intentionally rammed her car into another woman’s vehicle after seeing her husband get out of it has been granted leniency by the court, according to the ruling on Saturday.
She received a six-month suspended prison sentence at the Chuncheon District Court in Chuncheon-si, Gangwon.
A suspended sentence is given when a court has found the defendant guilty and decided on a punishment, but delays enforcing the sentence for a set period — typically because the offense was minor and the defendant has shown remorse or has no prior record. If the defendant commits no further crimes during this probationary period, which is usually one to two years in Korea, the sentence is not carried out, and the conviction is effectively dismissed. However, if they reoffend, the original sentence can be enforced along with new penalties.
“The sentence was determined by taking into account that the defendant admitted wrongdoing and showed remorse, has no prior convictions, the injuries were relatively minor, a settlement was reached, and there were somewhat understandable circumstances behind the offense,” said the case’s judge, Song Jong-hwan.
In April 2024, the defendant spotted her husband getting out of a vehicle being driven by another woman, 48, across from a restaurant in Chuncheon-si. Upon seeing the vehicle depart, she tailed it.
The defendant then deliberately struck the front passenger side of the other woman’s car with the front bumper of her own vehicle in an attempt to stop it. As a result of the collision, the other woman sustained injuries requiring two weeks of recovery, and vehicle repair costs amounted to approximately 1.7 million won (around $1,300). The defendant was prosecuted on charges of aggravated property damage and aggravated assault.
The defendant has also since filed a civil lawsuit against the other woman, alleging that she had an affair with her husband.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)