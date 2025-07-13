 Retailers' business confidence rises in Q3 on stimulus hopes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Retailers' business confidence rises in Q3 on stimulus hopes

Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 17:24
A sign at a convenience store in Seoul on July 13 shows information on where to use livelihood recovery consumer coupons. [YONHAP]

A sign at a convenience store in Seoul on July 13 shows information on where to use livelihood recovery consumer coupons. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said its retail business survey index (RBSI) stood at 102 for the July-September period, up sharply from 75 in the previous quarter.
 
It marked the highest reading since the third quarter of 2021, when the index was 106.
 

Related Article

 
The RBSI is based on a poll of 500 retail businesses across the nation. A reading below 100 means that pessimists outnumber optimists.
 
The KCCI attributed the steep gain in sentiment to a recent rally in the stock market, expectations for a rate cut and the government's stimulus packages that include the universal cash handouts, or “consumption coupons.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in early June, has pledged to stimulate the economy. As part of that effort, the government proposed a 31.8 trillion won ($23.3 billion) supplementary budget, including 12.1 trillion won earmarked for consumption coupons, which will provide at least 150,000 won to each individual.
 
Since his inauguration, the stock market has rallied, with the benchmark Kospi climbing to a near four-year high on Thursday.
 
The KCCI survey also found that more than half the respondents believe the new administration will have a positive impact on their businesses.
 
By sector, the sentiment index for convenience stores came in at 108, followed by online retailers at 105. Supermarkets and department stores both recorded 100, while large discount chains lagged behind at 89.
 
The KCCI's findings are in line with other recent indicators pointing to improved consumer confidence.
 
According to the Bank of Korea, the composite consumer sentiment index increased 6.9 points to 108.7 in June, marking the highest level since June 2021, when the index reached 111.1.

Yonhap
tags Economy KCCI RBSI

More in Economy

Retailers' business confidence rises in Q3 on stimulus hopes

Some conglomerates pay out dividends to owner family through unlisted firms despite sluggish performance

OECD leading index for Korea rises for 7th month in June

1 in 5 households own 91% of private land, data shows

July exports increase by 9.5 percent with notable gains in semiconductors and automobiles

Related Stories

Chey Tae-won remains as reigning KCCI chairman

Naver to adopt global standard in product specs for easier online shopping

KCCI throws full support behind Busan's World Expo bid

Retailer confidence worsens at start of fourth quarter

Manufacturers are starting to feel optimistic
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)