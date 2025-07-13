Retailers' business confidence rises in Q3 on stimulus hopes

The Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said its retail business survey index (RBSI) stood at 102 for the July-September period, up sharply from 75 in the previous quarter.It marked the highest reading since the third quarter of 2021, when the index was 106.The RBSI is based on a poll of 500 retail businesses across the nation. A reading below 100 means that pessimists outnumber optimists.The KCCI attributed the steep gain in sentiment to a recent rally in the stock market, expectations for a rate cut and the government's stimulus packages that include the universal cash handouts, or “consumption coupons.”President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in early June, has pledged to stimulate the economy. As part of that effort, the government proposed a 31.8 trillion won ($23.3 billion) supplementary budget, including 12.1 trillion won earmarked for consumption coupons, which will provide at least 150,000 won to each individual.Since his inauguration, the stock market has rallied, with the benchmark Kospi climbing to a near four-year high on Thursday.The KCCI survey also found that more than half the respondents believe the new administration will have a positive impact on their businesses.By sector, the sentiment index for convenience stores came in at 108, followed by online retailers at 105. Supermarkets and department stores both recorded 100, while large discount chains lagged behind at 89.The KCCI's findings are in line with other recent indicators pointing to improved consumer confidence.According to the Bank of Korea, the composite consumer sentiment index increased 6.9 points to 108.7 in June, marking the highest level since June 2021, when the index reached 111.1.Yonhap