 Low-cost wins again: Budget airlines lead market for third year straight
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Low-cost wins again: Budget airlines lead market for third year straight

Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 20:03
 
Passenger jets operated by domestic airlines sit on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport on July 13. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea’s eight budget carriers carried 15,781,630 international passengers from January to June this year — more than Korean Air, Asiana Airlines (15,656,395) and foreign carriers (14,391,661) did in total. This marks the third consecutive year budget airlines have led the market. While Jeju Air and Air Busan saw a decline in passengers due to accidents late last year and early this year, gains by other low-cost airlines offset the losses.
tags LCC FSC

More in Industry

Low-cost wins again: Budget airlines lead market for third year straight

Show us your money

Posco, Amazon to build an ‘AI engineer’ for factories

Mobile carriers up marketing ante in wake of SKT hacking

SpaceX to invest $2 billion in Musk's xAI startup, WSJ reports

Related Stories

New FSC chief vows to stabilize financial market in inauguration speech

FSS permits financial sector workers to use networks remotely

Jeju Air reports 83.03 billion won net loss in third quarter

Jeju Air disaster raises concerns over low-cost carriers' maintenance practices

Four financial authority heads to meet next week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)