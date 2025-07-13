Low-cost wins again: Budget airlines lead market for third year straight

Passenger jets operated by domestic airlines sit on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport on July 13. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea’s eight budget carriers carried 15,781,630 international passengers from January to June this year — more than Korean Air, Asiana Airlines (15,656,395) and foreign carriers (14,391,661) did in total. This marks the third consecutive year budget airlines have led the market. While Jeju Air and Air Busan saw a decline in passengers due to accidents late last year and early this year, gains by other low-cost airlines offset the losses.