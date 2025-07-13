Show us your money
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 19:11
People walk past a convenience store in Seoul, with a sign reading “Consumer recovery voucher store” on July 13. As part of efforts to stimulate domestic spending, the government plans to issue the vouchers in two installments, offering up to a maximum of 550,000 won ($399) per person. The first round of these vouchers is set to be distributed on July 21. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
