FT Island to release 10th full-length Japanese album 'Instinct'
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 14:10
YOON SO-YEON
Rock band FT Island will release its 10th full-length Japanese album on Sept. 17, its agency FNC Entertainment said Sunday.
The album, titled "Instinct," comes as the band's first full-length Japanese album in six years since "Everlasting" (2019). The band members first shared the news with fans during a concert in Chiba on Saturday.
"Instinct" reflects all the challenges and changes that FT Island has met throughout its 18 years ever since debuting in 2007, according to the agency.
"With 'Instinct,' FT Island's sound will resonate not through calculation or reason but with their instincts," the agency said in a press release on Sunday.
"It will be a masterpiece filled with all the songs chosen through 'instinct' that draw on FT Island's 'now.'"
FT Island will kick off its "Mad Happy" Asia tour with two concerts at the Blue Square music venue in central Seoul on Aug. 23 and 24. The band will then continue its tour in Macau, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.
