Xinyu of tripleS says Taiwan and Hong Kong are China, tells fans who don't agree to 'leave'
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 14:13
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Xinyu of girl group tripleS came under fire for expressing "One China" policy beliefs and telling fans who did not agree with her to leave.
A picture of Xinyu, a member of the massive 24-member K-pop girl group tripleS, talking to fans on online communication platform fromm went viral on Friday. On fromm, fans can send messages to artists and get answers directly back from the stars.
In the message by Xinyu, written in Chinese and auto-translated into Korean, the singer says "Macau is Chinese from the beginning."
"Hong Kong and Taiwan also," she continued. When fans told her to stop such utterances for fear of backlash, Xinyu replied, "People who don't agree with me shouldn't [follow] me on fromm.
"Why should I be scared of being told off? Did I say something wrong?" she wrote.
Xinyu's argument comes in line with the Chinese government's "One China" policy, wherein the country argues that mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are all one country ruled by the Chinese government.
Most Chinese nationals support the idea, but Hong Kong led to protests in opposition to it in 2019 and 2020.
Such sinocentrism has caused a stir within the K-pop community in the past. In 2015, singer Tzuyu of girl group Twice had to apologize after waving the Taiwanese flag on television after being bombarded with aggressive comments from Chinese online users.
On the other hand, K-pop artists Victoria of girl group f(x), Yuqi of girl group i-dle — formerly (G)I-DLE — and Jackson of boy band GOT7 posted pictures of the Chinese flag during the Hong Kong protests in 2019, leading to dispute among global fans.
