Comedians Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min to tie the knot
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 15:16
Comedians Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min will tie the knot Sunday after three years of dating.
The couple will hold their wedding ceremony at a hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sunday.
Lee Sang-min, a member of the group Roo’ra and a co-star with Kim Jun-ho on SBS programs “My Little Old Boy” (2016-) and “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021-) will host the ceremony. Singers Gummy and Byun Jin-sub will sing the congratulatory songs.
As both the groom and bride are known for their wide networks in the entertainment industry, over 1,200 guests, including many celebrities, are expected to attend.
Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, both comedians from KBS’s open recruitment system, confirmed their relationship in April 2022. Kim Jun-ho is from the 14th class of the broadcaster’s recruitment or comedians, while Kim Ji-min is from the 21st.
Kim Jun-ho previously married an actress in 2006 but divorced by mutual consent in 2018. They have no children. Kim Ji-min has never been married.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
