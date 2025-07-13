Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

A conservative journalist said Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Korea to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, citing his recent conversation with President Lee Jae Myung.Jeong Kyu-jae, a former editor-in-chief of the Korean Economic Daily, made the remarks in a video on his YouTube channel as he shared details of his luncheon meeting with Lee on Friday.Korea will host this year's summit of the 21 APEC economies in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, between late October and early November.Meanwhile, Lee said he was undecided on whether he would attend China's military parade in September, which marks the 80th anniversary of its victory in World War II, according to Jeong.Sources have said that China has sounded out Lee's possible attendance at the parade. Former President Park Geun-hye attended the same event in 2015 despite Washington's displeasure.Yonhap