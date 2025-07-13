Top office to dispatch delegations to key countries to deepen ties
Published: 13 Jul. 2025
President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch special envoys to key countries starting Monday, and announced the delegations for four missions to the European Union (EU), France, Britain and India on Sunday.
“The Korean government will dispatch presidential envoys to major countries to announce the return of democratic Korea to the international community and explain the new administration’s national philosophy and foreign policy,” the presidential office said in a press release on Sunday.
The EU delegation, departing on Monday, will be led by former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon. Democratic Party (DP) Reps. Jeon Hyun-heui and Son Myoung-soo were named as delegates.
The delegation will visit Belgium, where the EU is headquartered, to meet key officials of the EU Council and European Parliament and discuss ways to strengthen the Korea-EU strategic partnership established in 2010.
They are also expected to express Korea’s intention to expand practical cooperation with the EU in digital policy, climate change and cutting-edge science and technology.
For the delegation to France, Lee appointed former Minister of Justice Kang Kum-sil as chief envoy. DP Reps. Han Byung-do and Cheon Jun-ho will accompany Kang. They are scheduled to depart on Tuesday.
The delegation plans to meet key figures in France’s political and business circles, including lawmakers, to convey Korea’s desire to deepen the comprehensive partnership with France in the 21st century.
The visit aims to bolster cooperation with France, which will mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Korea next year, in a wide range of fields including trade, investment, AI, aerospace, defense and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
The delegation to Britain, departing on Wednesday, will be led by DP Rep. Choo Mi-ae, with Reps. Choi Min-hee and Park Sun-won as members.
The British delegation will deliver the Korean government’s intention to strengthen the global strategic partnership between Seoul and London in various fields, including defense, the arms industry, economic cooperation and climate change, during meetings with senior officials from the British government and parliament.
Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will lead the delegation to India, also scheduled to depart on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by DP supreme council member Song Soon-ho and Rep. Lee Kai-ho.
The India delegation plans to explore ways to expand the Korea-India special strategic partnership, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, into a broader cooperative relationship encompassing supply chains, defense and arms industry, core technologies and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
“The envoys will deliver messages and personal letters from the president during meetings with key officials in their host countries,” the top office said. “Envoys to other key countries will depart once their itineraries are finalized.”
BY LEE JI-YOUNG
