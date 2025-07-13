 N. Korea's state media mentions 'grave' situation in food supply in Kaesong in 2023
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

N. Korea's state media mentions 'grave' situation in food supply in Kaesong in 2023

Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 17:24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leads the 8th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party at the party’s Central Committee headquarters on June 28. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leads the 8th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party at the party’s Central Committee headquarters on June 28. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea's state media has reported that a "grave" situation in food supply might have occurred in the city of Kaesong in early 2023, in what could be a rare admission of food shortage in the reclusive state.
 
In 2023, unconfirmed media reports had said starvation-related deaths were witnessed in North Korea, including Kaesong, at that time, due to border lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

Related Article

 
The North's quarterly magazine Korean Architecture has reported that the North's farm controls in 2022 "created a grave situation that could cut off food supply to people in Kaesong" in January 2023.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had ordered officials to distribute "strategic reserve crops" to Kaesong and people in the North Korean city expressed gratitude, according to the report.
 
North Korea suffered a massive famine and related deaths during the period of the Arduous March in the 1990s.
 
North Korea adopted a new policy in October 2022 to tighten state control on the distribution of rice and other grains. But the move was believed to have disrupted food supplies, as farmers and merchants refrained from selling rice to state-designated facilities due to fears of losses, observers said.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Food supply Grave situation

More in North Korea

North Korean leader, top Russian diplomat reaffirm strategic relationship in meeting

North Korea supplies Russia with 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells

N. Korea's state media mentions 'grave' situation in food supply in Kaesong in 2023

Russia warns U.S., South Korea and Japan against forming security alliance targeting North Korea

Pyongyang-Beijing passenger train services to resume after 5-year hiatus: NHK

Related Stories

Korea to expand food supply, offer discounts ahead of Lunar New Year

Diversification of sourcing pushed to avoid supply crunch

Tidying up

Experts say North could be angling for foreign food aid

Gov't announces 5 trillion won supply chain stabilization fund
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)