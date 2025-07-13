 North Korea supplies Russia with 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea supplies Russia with 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells

Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 17:24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches an artillery firing competition among large combined units of the North Korean armu on May 29. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches an artillery firing competition among large combined units of the North Korean armu on May 29. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has continued to provide Russia with artillery shells to support its war against Ukraine, which amounts to more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells, according to South Korea's military intelligence authorities Sunday.
 
North Korea is believed to have provided around 28,000 containers containing weapons and artillery shells to date, according to a report the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) submitted to a lawmaker of the main opposition party.
 

Related Article

 
"If calculated with 152 mm single shells are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA, under the Defense Ministry, said.
 
Since October of last year, North Korea has provided conventional weapons and around 13,000 troops to Russia to support Moscow's war efforts.
 
North Korea is likely to send additional troops to Russia in July or August, Seoul's spy agency said in late June. Russia's media reported the North will send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Kursk to support reconstruction efforts.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia Weapon

More in North Korea

North Korean leader, top Russian diplomat reaffirm strategic relationship in meeting

North Korea supplies Russia with 12 million rounds of 152 mm shells

N. Korea's state media mentions 'grave' situation in food supply in Kaesong in 2023

Russia warns U.S., South Korea and Japan against forming security alliance targeting North Korea

Pyongyang-Beijing passenger train services to resume after 5-year hiatus: NHK

Related Stories

North Korea using nuclear weapons will mean end of regime: Pentagon spokesperson

[THINK ENGLISH] 미 국무부, 북한이 여러 경로로 하마스에 무기 전달했다고 밝혀

North Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media

About 600 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, South Korean lawmaker says

Putin holds talks with high-ranking North Korean party member in Moscow: Report
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)