 Pyongyang-Beijing passenger train services to resume after 5-year hiatus: NHK
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 12:30
This undated file photo shows a passenger train crossing a border bridge between China and North Korea [YONHAP]

North Korea and China have agreed to resume passenger train services between Pyongyang and Beijing as early as next month after a five-year hiatus, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Saturday.
 
The two countries are in final talks for the resumption of such services between their capitals after their suspension in January 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the broadcaster said, citing multiple sources.
 

It quoted a source as saying that North Korean travel to China increased after May this year for training purposes and that bilateral ties appear to be warming.
 
When asked about the possible resumption of the service, China's foreign ministry said it was not aware of such activities and referred the inquiry to the relevant authorities, NHK said.

Yonhap
