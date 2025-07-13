Military conscription agency gets first female chief as top office names 12 vice-ministerial officials
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 18:40 Updated: 13 Jul. 2025, 19:26
President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed 12 vice-ministerial officials, including Hong So-young as the new commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, making her the first woman to lead the agency since its founding in 1970.
Hong currently serves as the head of the Daejeon-Chungnam Regional Military Manpower Administration.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung made the announcement during a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sunday.
“As the first female head of the Military Manpower Administration, Hong is the right person to foster a culture that the public can relate to and trust, through careful consideration and fair enforcement,” Kang said regarding Hong’s appointment.
Lawyer Cho Won-cheol, known for representing Lee in the Daejang-dong case, was appointed head of the Ministry of Government Legislation.
Additionally appointed vice-ministerial officials include Choi Eun-ok as vice education minister; Koo Hyuk-chae as first vice minister of science and ICT; Park In-kyu as vice minister for science, technology and innovation; Kang Yun-jin as vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs; Kang Hee-up as second vice minister of land and transport; Roh Yong-seok as vice minister for SMEs and startups; Lee Myeong-ku as commissioner of the Korea Customs Service; Huh Min as administrator of the Korea Heritage Service; Lim Seung-kwan as commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA); and Kang Joo-youb as administrator of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction (Naacc).
On Cho, a graduate of the 18th class of the Judicial Research and Training Institute, the spokesperson said, “He is a legal expert with both reliability and professional expertise, based on his 26 years on the bench and experience as a practicing attorney.”
She also described Choi, newly appointed vice education minister and former head of higher education policy at the Ministry of Education, as “a career education official recognized for promoting regional flagship universities and driving innovation in primary and secondary education with a field-based approach.”
Koo, currently director-general for planning and coordination at the Ministry of Science and ICT, was named first vice minister. He previously served as director-general of basic and fundamental research policy and head of the future talent policy bureau. The top office spokesperson said he earned high marks for his efforts in public science communication, talent development, and his exceptional ability to collaborate externally.
Park, a professor of physics at the University of Seoul, was appointed to lead the Office of Science, Technology and Innovation Coordination at the Science Ministry. He is expected to listen to voices from the scientific field and contribute to creating a research and development environment where researchers can focus solely on science, the presidential representative said.
Kang Yun-jin, former director of veterans group cooperation, was named vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs. She was the first woman to be promoted to senior civil servant and bureau director at the ministry and is known for her strong communication skills and affability.
On Kang Hee-up, appointed as second vice minister of land and transport, the presidential spokesperson said, “He is a recognized expert in both traditional transportation and future mobility, with a strong grasp of both theory and practice.”
“Roh is a professional official who will realize the president’s vision of enabling sustainable growth for small businesses and opening an era of 100 unicorn companies by revitalizing the innovation startup ecosystem,” the top office's spokesperson said of Roh, appointed vice minister for SMEs and startups.
Lee Myeong-ku, currently deputy commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, was named its new chief. He has served in key customs posts in Seoul and Busan and chaired the Korea Customs Forum.
Huh, a professor of earth and environmental sciences at Chonnam National University, was appointed administrator of the Korea Heritage Service. He led the successful effort in 2018 to secure Unesco Global Geopark recognition for the Mudeungsan area and is expected to help preserve Korea’s national heritage and expand global awareness of K-culture.
Speaking about the new commissioner of the KDCA, the top office said, “As an infectious disease specialist, Lim has built longstanding expertise and led front line Covid-19 responses, " adding, “He is expected to play a key role in the government’s efforts to protect public health and safety.”
Of Kang Joo-youb, the current deputy head of the Naacc, who was named administrator, the spokesperson said, “He previously served in key posts at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, including spokesperson, logistics policy director and planning director. Based on his expertise and continuity, he is expected to support the president’s philosophy of balanced national development.
