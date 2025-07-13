Yoon summoned by special counsel as his attorneys protest detention center conditions
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 13:54
The special probe counsel has summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol, now under detention, for questioning on Monday, while his attorneys argue that the appalling conditions within the detention center have aggravated his diabetes and Yoon therefore cannot comply.
Yoon’s legal team plans to meet with Yoon at the Seoul Detention Center on Monday morning to determine whether he will respond to the questioning, according to the legal community on Saturday.
Yoon has been complaining of deteriorating health due to diabetes and psychological distress, and may again refuse to cooperate with the second summons.
“It’s hot inside the detention center, and because he is eating less due to his diabetes, he has far less willingness to cooperate with the investigation than before he was detained,” said one of Yoon’s attorneys.
The former president's side is also reportedly considering filing for a detention warrant review.
The special counsel attempted to conduct its first interrogation at 2 p.m. on Friday, the day after Yoon’s detention was finalized. But the session was canceled after Yoon submitted a letter stating his reasons for not appearing.
With Yoon maintaining an uncooperative stance, the special counsel is now leaving open the possibility of bringing him in by force.
“If the absence is deemed justifiable, that’s one thing, but otherwise, we will proceed according to the Criminal Procedure Act,” Special Counsel Park Ji-young said during a briefing Friday. “Detention includes both confinement and physical custody, and in that context, we are reviewing the next steps.”
Regarding the possibility of visiting Yoon at the detention center for questioning, Park said, “The principle is to summon him, and we do not currently plan to conduct a visit-based interrogation.”
In 2017, former President Park Geun-hye was questioned by prosecutors at the Seoul Detention Center just four days after her arrest. Former President Lee Myung-bak refused all three visit-based interrogations by prosecutors, and no face-to-face questioning took place.
With the special counsel maintaining a firm stance, the possibility of forcibly bringing in Yoon increases if he fails to appear for the second round of questioning.
In addition to the insurrection charges listed in the detention warrant — for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024 — the special counsel intends to apply foreign exchange-related charges when indicting the former president. As such, they argue that a face-to-face investigation is necessary to conduct a comprehensive probe.
When asked in an earlier briefing whether it is possible to investigate crimes not included in the warrant, Park said, “The circumstances, motives and subsequent actions leading to the criminal charges in the warrant are all interconnected and may constitute other crimes, so it is only natural to investigate those areas as well.”
The special counsel is investigating whether Yoon ordered the deployment of a drone to Pyongyang in October last year through the Army's Drone Operations Command and whether the military systematically concealed the operation.
Recently, the special counsel reportedly questioned military officials, including pilots who served at the base identified as the drone’s launch point and personnel from the Agency for Defense Development.
Some military officials reportedly testified that they were instructed by higher-ups to make it appear as though a drone had been launched domestically and then declare it lost in order to cover up the operation.
On Saturday, attorney Kim Gye-ri from Yoon’s side claimed on Facebook that denying Yoon outdoor exercise time constitutes a human rights violation.
“Inmates are given exercise time, but Yoon is not,” Kim wrote. “Even during his previous arrest, when we asked that he be allowed to exercise, the response was that all other inmates would have to be moved inside so that the former president could exercise alone.”
“We then asked for him to be allowed to exercise before sunrise, before the other inmates come out, and were told that if the detention period is extended, they would consider a solution, but I’ve heard no confirmation that the president has exercised,” he added.
“We are not asking for preferential treatment compared to other inmates,” Kim further wrote. “There is no reason for him to be treated with fewer rights than other inmates.”
“Yoon is, in principle, being treated the same as other inmates under the relevant correctional laws,” the Ministry of Justice said in a press release on Sunday. “To prevent unnecessary contact with other inmates, some aspects of his treatment are managed differently.”
“Outdoor exercise for inmates is conducted for up to one hour during the day,” the ministry said. “Yoon’s outdoor exercise duration and frequency are the same as those for other inmates, but he exercises alone to avoid contact with others. Except when there are unavoidable circumstances such as legal consultations or transfers, the sessions are carried out as usual.”
Regarding Yoon’s health and medical treatment, the ministry said, “Immediately upon admission, a medical officer at the detention center conducted a health check,” adding, “He entered without the medication he had been taking before detention, so government-supplied medication was provided first, and subsequently, outside medication was approved and administered upon request.”
Regarding legal consultations and his detention cell, the ministry said, “Legal consultations take place in a separate room with air conditioning, the same as for general legal visits."
“After his detention, a virtual account for inmate funds was set up and the account information was shared with the legal team so they could deposit funds,” said the ministry on the matter of Yoon’s commissary account. “We cannot disclose the balance for privacy reasons.”
The ministry added that the commissary account limit is set at 4 million won ($2,907) per individual and that any remaining balance will be returned upon release.
On Friday, attorney Kim posted Yoon’s commissary account number on Facebook after sending a deposit.
“It is emotionally devastating even for an attorney when a client is detained for a second time,” Kim wrote. “The rule of law should never be compromised by political interference. It’s clear that every boundary is collapsing.”
“Of course, the president would not be carrying cash, so he entered without a penny and could not buy anything,” Kim added. “Until yesterday, he had not been issued a formal inmate number, so we were told we could not deposit funds.”
Explaining the delay in the deposit, Kim said, “I was told that deposits could not be made without a formal inmate number,” and added, “The number was finally issued late on Thursday night, and everyone was preoccupied with a raid on Friday morning.”
“As far as I know, the deposit limit is 4 million won, and additional transfers are allowed,” Kim wrote. “However, I was told the limit was set at 100,000 won. It’s unclear whether that is a rule or an administrative error, and since it was Friday evening, it was hard to confirm. I’ll inquire with the detention center on Monday.”
