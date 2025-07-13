Yoon supporters launch 'complaint siege' on detention center over conditions
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 13:54
Since former President Yoon Suk Yeol was incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center, correctional authorities have reportedly been overwhelmed by complaints from his supporters.
A flood of phone calls and faxes demanding improved living conditions in the detention center — including medical treatment and air conditioning — has effectively put the Seoul Detention Center under what amounts to a “complaint siege.”
On Friday, social media and online communities were filled with posts by Yoon’s supporters sharing the detention center’s phone number, fax line and email address. The posts came after it became known early Thursday that Yoon had been taken into custody and placed in solitary confinement.
One supporter, in particular, posted on Threads explaining how to send a fax to the Seoul Detention Center.
“They locked him in solitary confinement in this extreme heat without air conditioning? This is political retaliation and a human rights violation,” the supporter wrote. “We need to push back hard. We must concentrate our firepower on something simple but effective and call it out.”
The sample fax included messages such as “Seoul Detention Center must immediately guarantee human rights. Leaving someone in a room without air conditioning is no different from murder,” and “The head of Seoul Detention Center must immediately improve the conditions inside the facility and explain himself to the entire nation.”
One internet user claimed to have attempted a legal consultation with Yoon and posted a screenshot.
The image showed a message reading, “Your visit reservation with Yoon for Wednesday has been canceled due to the inmate’s refusal.”
Yoon is being held in a solitary cell of about 6.6 square meters (71 square feet) with a small electric fan and no air conditioning.
Compared to previous presidents, who were placed in roughly 9.9-square-meter solitary cells typically used by five or six inmates, Yoon appears to have been assigned to a smaller space.
The general cell blocks at the Seoul Detention Center — excluding the medical ward — do not have air conditioning. Due to aging infrastructure and associated power supply limitations, installing additional cooling systems is reportedly difficult.
On Saturday, supporters of Yoon held a rally in front of the Seoul Detention Center to demand his release following his reincarceration.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, about 450 supporters of the former president, including the New Freedom Coalition and far-right YouTuber Vellado, gathered in the parking lot at the main gate of the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, to hold a rally calling for Yoon’s release.
About 20 people from groups in favor of Yoon’s detention also gathered nearby to hold a counterrally. No physical clashes have occurred between the two sides.
Police deployed nine riot police units — approximately 540 officers — to the area as a precaution.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG, JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
