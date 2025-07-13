Sunday's fortune: Family harmony and quiet reflection shine today
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Consider both age and health today.
🔹 Speaking may backfire — silence is golden.
🔹 No parent wins against their child.
🔹 Reflect on the saying, “Children are never truly yours.”
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced.
🔹 Avoid work and social encounters.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat light and digestible foods.
🔹 Avoid overindulgence and greed.
🔹 Aged relationships, like old wine, are best.
🔹 Be kind to your spouse.
🔹 Mornings hold better energy than afternoons.
🔹 Blue tones may bring you luck.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Do what you can, and do it yourself.
🔹 Choose a balanced and moderate stance.
🔹 Avoid biases and favoritism.
🔹 Others’ fortunes may look bigger than yours.
🔹 Don’t overreach — know your limits.
🔹 Envy is a losing mindset.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 East
🔹 Every day is the best day to live.
🔹 A lively, satisfying and joyful day.
🔹 Life feels rewarding and flavorful.
🔹 Good things are made better with company.
🔹 Family harmony brings true happiness.
🔹 You’ll connect heart to heart and mind to mind.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 South
🔹 Delegate instead of doing everything yourself.
🔹 Practice tolerance and open-mindedness.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Helping each other is human nature.
🔹 Maintain a positive mindset.
🔹 Some things may be mixed or unclear today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Aging is not decay — it’s completion.
🔹 Be the emotional center of your home.
🔹 You’re likely to reach an important goal.
🔹 Enjoy your hobbies and leisure time.
🔹 Go on a family outing or share a meal.
🔹 Move your plans into action.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Appreciate how far you’ve come.
🔹 Be proud of your journey.
🔹 Your efforts may bear fruitful results.
🔹 Family teamwork brings rewards.
🔹 A joyful meeting makes the day meaningful.
🔹 Your reputation may brighten today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Confusion | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t be shaken by trivial matters.
🔹 Promising signs often appear early.
🔹 Prioritize time with spouse and children.
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving.
🔹 Balance value and emotional satisfaction.
🔹 Even looks are part of today’s competition.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Spend wisely, not just save.
🔹 Happy spending may lift your mood.
🔹 Smart spending is smart earning.
🔹 You may feel tired but emotionally upbeat.
🔹 If you're drawn to something, go for it.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Family is your greatest treasure.
🔹 You may receive a gift or treat.
🔹 Sensible spending keeps life running smoothly.
🔹 Refresh your living environment.
🔹 Meet a friend or enjoy a date.
🔹 Expect a cheerful expense.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay cool — don’t be swayed by emotions.
🔹 All fingers hurt when bitten — family is no different.
🔹 No matter what, your partner is irreplaceable.
🔹 Life is driven by heartfelt connections.
🔹 You may feel moved to give generously.
🔹 A date or blind meeting may arise.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat nutritious foods like seaweed and fish.
🔹 Add calcium-rich items to your diet.
🔹 The afternoon may be more favorable than the morning.
🔹 Take the day off and rest.
🔹 Eat well even while relaxing or socializing.
🔹 White outfits may bring you luck.
🔹 Listen to and trust your parents.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)