Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong delivers clutch RBI in 2-1 win over Giants
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 14:37 Updated: 13 Jul. 2025, 16:53
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong delivered a clutch RBI single to lead his side to a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, outshining compatriot Lee Jung-hoo in the second game of their MLB face-off.
Kim started at second base and batted seventh, going 1-for-4 with one RBI.
His season batting average moved to .345 with 13 RBIs. He broke through in his third plate appearance with a clutch RBI single in the sixth inning, helping the Dodgers end the Giants’ brief win streak.
After striking out in his first two at-bats, Kim came to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the sixth.
He lined a curveball from Giants starter Landen Roupp into left-center field, driving in Michael Conforto from second base to double the Dodgers’ lead. Kim grounded out to the pitcher in his final at-bat in the ninth.
Lee, who had led the Giants to a narrow 8-7 victory in the series opener the day before with a three-hit, three-RBI performance, was held hitless in game two.
He went 0-for-3 with one walk, dropping his season batting average to .249. Lee reached base in the second inning with a four-pitch walk-off by Shohei Ohtani but failed to produce in his next three plate appearances.
Ohtani made his fifth start on the mound for the Dodgers this season, throwing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk.
He struck out four and topped out at 160.8 kilometers per hour (99.9 miles per hour) on the radar gun.
Since returning to the mound in June, Ohtani has posted a 1.00 ERA over nine innings with 10 strikeouts and only one earned run allowed.
Elsewhere in MLB on Saturday, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong went hitless in four at-bats in an away game against the Boston Red Sox.
Batting second, Kim saw his batting average fall to .263. The Rays managed just three hits against Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet and lost 1-0.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
