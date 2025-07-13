 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo, Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong slam three hits each in high-scoring MLB matchup
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 14:00
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo hits a two-run triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits in the Giants' 8-7 win in the two side's head-to-head game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday.
 
Lee, batting sixth and playing center field, went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, including a key go-ahead triple in the fourth inning. The performance marked his third multihit game this month and raised his batting average to .251.
 

Kim, hitting eighth and starting at second base, also recorded three hits in four at-bats, scoring once and stealing two bases, which marked his second three-hit game since debuting in the majors and raised his average to .349.
 
The two, who both joined the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes in 2017 and have remained close friends since, found themselves on opposite sides of one of MLB’s oldest rivalries in the National League West.
 
They delivered standout performances in a game filled with offensive fireworks.
 
Kim made the first move in the third inning, hitting a single off Giants ace Logan Webb that rolled into center field toward Lee. 
 
He later stole second base and scored on Shohei Ohtani’s 32nd home run of the season, which landed in McCovey Cove as a “splash hit.”
 
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong steals second base during an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco on July 11. [AP/YONHAP]

Lee responded in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and runners on first and second, he crushed a 156-kilometer-per-hour (97-mile-per-hour) fastball from Dodgers starter Dustin May above the right fielder’s head for a triple, allowing both runners to score and giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.
 
Lee drove in another run in the fifth with a base hit to first, extending the Giants’ lead to 8-2.
 
In the seventh, with the Giants ahead 8-7, he added a single up the middle to complete his three-hit outing.
 
Kim continued to contribute as well. In the sixth, with the Dodgers down 8-6, he beat out an infield single to shortstop and swiped second base for his first-ever two-steal game in the majors. 
 
He added a double to left in the eighth to cap off his night.
 
The Giants held on for the win, handing the Dodgers their seventh consecutive loss.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
