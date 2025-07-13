Son returns to Spurs as questions about with future at club swirl
Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 12:59
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has returned to the club after an extended summer break in Korea, rejoining the team as transfer rumors swirl, the team adjusts to a new manager and questions rise about his role in the upcoming 2025-26 season.
“Welcome back, Sonny!” Spurs said in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.
Son arrived in Korea on May 27 after the end of the 2024-25 season, which Spurs capped off by winning the Europa League.
He played in Korea's final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers during his stay in the country in the summer, before flying back to London on Thursday.
Son joined Tottenham's preseason training a few days later than his teammates, reportedly with the club's approval due to family events and personal affairs.
While in Korea, Son kept up with training while also enjoying his break.
He made appearances at local football gatherings and was spotted at singer Psy’s concert in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on July 5.
He also met with actor Gong Yoo and “Squid Game” (2021-2025) director Hwang Dong-hyuk.
Gong posted a photo of the trio on Friday and wrote, “Son, I hope you play happy and injury-free football wherever you are.”
Son also drew multiple transfer rumors over the summer.
Reports in Britain and the Middle East suggested that three clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Ahli Saudi, offered a transfer fee of 40 million euros ($46 million) and an annual salary of 30 million euros over a three-year deal.
Betting company Sky Bet on July 8 set the odds of Son moving to Saudi Arabia at 69.2 percent.
Other possible destinations also emerged.
Turkish club Fenerbahce, managed by former Tottenham boss José Mourinho, the MLS’s LAFC and his former Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen were all mentioned.
During Son’s time off, Tottenham sacked manager Ange Postecoglou and appointed Thomas Frank as head coach in June.
Son is expected to hold a meeting with Frank in the coming days to discuss his role in the team and clarify whether he will stay or seek a move elsewhere.
British media reports suggested that while Frank would welcome Son staying, he might give the player fewer minutes than in previous seasons as part of a rebuilding strategy.
Frank is also expected to hand the captain’s armband to Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven.
Tottenham made a notable move by signing Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham on July 11 for 55 million pounds ($74 million).
Kudus scored a brace against Korea during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. While he mainly plays as a right-winger, he is able to execute all attacking roles.
Tottenham also finalized a permanent deal for Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich and brought in 20-year-old winger Wilson Odobert.
Claims have emerged that Tottenham set a transfer fee of 40 million pounds for Son, who has one year left on his contract.
Tottenham will begin their preseason schedule on July 26 against Luton Town.
The club will then face Arsenal on July 31 in Hong Kong before traveling to Seoul to play Newcastle United in the Coupang Play Series — preseason friendlies involving European teams — at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 3.
Son’s future may be decided after the Coupang Play match, as Spurs would reportedly owe Coupang, the organizers, a penalty of 370 million won ($268,000) for violating the “Son Heung-min appearance clause,” if Tottenham sells him beforehand.
