More in Football

Son returns to Spurs as questions about with future at club swirl

Japan beats China 2-0 with Korea up in final EAFF match

'Sub me off!': Heat wave hits Club World Cup as leagues around the globe try to cope

Fabian Ruiz scores 2 goals and PSG routs Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Club World Cup final

Footballer Ki Sung-yueng wins defamation suit against childhood teammates