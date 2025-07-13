 Lee So-mi one off lead entering final round at LPGA major in France
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Lee So-mi one off lead entering final round at LPGA major in France

Published: 13 Jul. 2025, 12:52
Korea's Lee So-mi looks on after a shot during the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club, in Evian-Les-Bains, eastern France, on July 12. [AFP/YONHAP]

Korea's Lee So-mi looks on after a shot during the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club, in Evian-Les-Bains, eastern France, on July 12. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Korea's Lee So-mi is one stroke off the lead entering the final round of the third LPGA major of the season.
 
Lee shot an even-par 71 in the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Saturday, and is at 10-under after 54 holes. Cara Gainer of England and Gabriela Ruffels of Australia are the two co-leaders at 11-under.
 

Related Article

Lee is tied with three other players: Minjee Lee and Grace Kim of Australia, and Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.
 
Lee was the overnight leader at 10-under but couldn't go any lower in the third round after making three birdies and three bogeys.
 
The 26-year-old is trying to win her second straight start, after capturing her maiden LPGA title with fellow Korean Im Jin-hee at the Dow Championship, a team competition, on June 29.
 
Among other Korean players, Jenny Shin and Choi Hye-jin are tied for ninth at eight-under.

Yonhap
tags Korea Lee So-mi LPGA Amundi Evian championship golf

More in Golf

Lee So-mi one off lead entering final round at LPGA major in France

2 Koreans sit 2 off opening-round lead at LPGA major in France

This golfer is joining the PGA tour — after playing only 30 rounds of real golf

Ko Jin-young seeks second Evian Championship title amid Korean resurgence on LPGA

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot

Related Stories

Ko Jin-young looks for third major title at Evian Championship

Im Jin-hee and Lee So-mi clinch first LPGA title with playoff win at Dow Championship

Lee Jeong-eun loses sudden-death playoff at Evian Championship

Korea's Lee So-mi back on top ahead of final round at LPGA Q-Series

PLK Pacificlinks Championship tees off Friday for first time in 3 years
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)