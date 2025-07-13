Lee So-mi one off lead entering final round at LPGA major in France

Korea's Lee So-mi is one stroke off the lead entering the final round of the third LPGA major of the season.Lee shot an even-par 71 in the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Saturday, and is at 10-under after 54 holes. Cara Gainer of England and Gabriela Ruffels of Australia are the two co-leaders at 11-under.Lee is tied with three other players: Minjee Lee and Grace Kim of Australia, and Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.Lee was the overnight leader at 10-under but couldn't go any lower in the third round after making three birdies and three bogeys.The 26-year-old is trying to win her second straight start, after capturing her maiden LPGA title with fellow Korean Im Jin-hee at the Dow Championship, a team competition, on June 29.Among other Korean players, Jenny Shin and Choi Hye-jin are tied for ninth at eight-under.Yonhap