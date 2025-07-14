 Gov't to move to minimize effect of abnormal summer weather on agricultural products, livestock
Gov't to move to minimize effect of abnormal summer weather on agricultural products, livestock

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:04
Watermelons are sold at a market in southern Seoul on July 13. [YONHAP]

The government will work to minimize the possible damage from recent heat waves and heavy rain on agricultural products and livestock to prevent price hikes, senior officials said Monday.
 
"Due to recent weather conditions, such as heat waves followed by heavy rain, there are growing concerns about possible damage to agricultural and livestock products and potential price hikes for potatoes, cabbages and other products," First Vice Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said in a meeting with price-related ministries, calling for close monitoring and management of such products.
 

In the meeting, the agriculture ministry said it will cooperate with local governments to reduce the damage to agricultural produce from heavy rain, and implement measures to expand the supplies of potatoes, local premium hanwoo (Korean beef) and other products as part of efforts to stabilize the prices.
 
Last week, heavy rain flooded some parts of Seoul and other areas following record temperatures for early July.

Yonhap
Gov't to move to minimize effect of abnormal summer weather on agricultural products, livestock

