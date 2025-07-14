Seoul, the apartment republic: Flat sales reach 19-year high

A foreign tourist captures a panoramic view of apartment complexes in Seoul from Mount Namsan’s N Seoul Tower on July 14, the day it was revealed that the share of apartment sales in the city’s housing market reached an all-time high since data collection began in 2006. According to an analysis of housing transaction reports released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, apartments accounted for 70.6 percent — or 45,022 out of 63,730 — of all housing sales reported in Seoul from Jan. 1 to July 13.