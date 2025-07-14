 Smokin' token
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Smokin' token

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 19:04 Updated: 14 Jul. 2025, 19:05
The price of Bitcoin is displayed on a status board at the Bithumb Lounge Gangnam main branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, with one Bitcoin priced at 162.2 million won ($117,430) on July 14. Bitcoin prices hit an all-time high on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange on the same day, in line with global rallies fueled by optimism over long-awaited policy support for the industry.[YONHAP]

The price of Bitcoin is displayed on a status board at the Bithumb Lounge Gangnam main branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, with one Bitcoin priced at 162.2 million won ($117,430) on July 14. Bitcoin prices hit an all-time high on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange on the same day, in line with global rallies fueled by optimism over long-awaited policy support for the industry.[YONHAP]

 
The price of Bitcoin is displayed on a status board at the Bithumb Lounge Gangnam main branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, with one Bitcoin priced at 162.2 million won ($117,430). Bitcoin prices hit an all-time high on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange on the same day, in line with global rallies fueled by optimism over long-awaited policy support for the industry. 
 
Bitcoin had been trading at 165.9 million won ($120,113) per unit as of around 3:40 p.m. on the local exchange Upbit, marking its highest price on record. In the global market, prices of Bitcoin also surpassed the $120,000 level for the first time ever during the day. Bitcoin has been rallying recently, as the U.S. House of Representatives is set to discuss three high-profile digital asset bills.[YONHAP]
tags bitcoin

More in Economy

Worst hiring slump for full-time job seekers since Asian financial crisis

Seoul, the apartment republic: Flat sales reach 19-year high

Smokin' token

Trade minister signals openness to concessions as U.S. presses on beef, rice

Business group chiefs raise 'Yellow Envelope Bill' alarm with DP lawmakers

Related Stories

Head in the sand (KOR)

Crypto climbs

Crypto dip

Bitcoin's sudden surge

Still climbing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)