Smokin' token

The price of Bitcoin is displayed on a status board at the Bithumb Lounge Gangnam main branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, with one Bitcoin priced at 162.2 million won ($117,430). Bitcoin prices hit an all-time high on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange on the same day, in line with global rallies fueled by optimism over long-awaited policy support for the industry.Bitcoin had been trading at 165.9 million won ($120,113) per unit as of around 3:40 p.m. on the local exchange Upbit, marking its highest price on record. In the global market, prices of Bitcoin also surpassed the $120,000 level for the first time ever during the day. Bitcoin has been rallying recently, as the U.S. House of Representatives is set to discuss three high-profile digital asset bills.[YONHAP]