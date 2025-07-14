Bitcoin hits fresh high in Korea amid global rally
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:59
Bitcoin prices hit an all-time high on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange Monday, in line with global rallies fueled by optimism over long-awaited policy support for the industry.
Bitcoin had been trading at 165.9 million won ($120,113) per unit as of around 3:40 p.m. on the local crypto exchange Upbit, marking its highest price on record.
In the global market, prices of Bitcoin also surpassed the $120,000 level for the first time ever during the day.
Bitcoin has been rallying recently, as the U.S. House of Representatives is set to discuss three high-profile digital asset bills during what lawmakers have dubbed "Crypto Week."
If passed, the bills are expected to give momentum for the Donald Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency policies, market watchers said.
