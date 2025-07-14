 Bitcoin hits fresh high in Korea amid global rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Bitcoin hits fresh high in Korea amid global rally

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:59
Bitcoin prices are shown on a screen at local crypto-currency exchange Bithumb in Seoul in the morning of July 14. [YONHAP]

Bitcoin prices are shown on a screen at local crypto-currency exchange Bithumb in Seoul in the morning of July 14. [YONHAP]

 
Bitcoin prices hit an all-time high on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange Monday, in line with global rallies fueled by optimism over long-awaited policy support for the industry.
 
Bitcoin had been trading at 165.9 million won ($120,113) per unit as of around 3:40 p.m. on the local crypto exchange Upbit, marking its highest price on record.
 

Related Article

In the global market, prices of Bitcoin also surpassed the $120,000 level for the first time ever during the day.
 
Bitcoin has been rallying recently, as the U.S. House of Representatives is set to discuss three high-profile digital asset bills during what lawmakers have dubbed "Crypto Week."
 
If passed, the bills are expected to give momentum for the Donald Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency policies, market watchers said.

Yonhap
tags bitcoin upbit cyrptocurrency

More in Finance

Smokin' token

Bitcoin hits fresh high in Korea amid global rally

Seoul shares top 3,200 points for first time in nearly 4 years on stimulus hopes

Kospi starts day slightly higher despite tariff woes

JP Morgan: Kospi to hit 5,000 ‘over a two year period’

Related Stories

Bitcoin struggles as death cross forms, kimchi premium gone

Crypto assets continue to climb

Bullish Bitcoin breaks 114 million won threshold amid optimism about Trump policies

Bitcoin rallies as major institutions indicate strong interest

Booming Bitcoin
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)