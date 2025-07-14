 CJ CheilJedang launches Bibigo Korean-style fried chicken in Australia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 11:25
CJ CheilJedang's fried chicken products, which were introduced at the Australian supermarket chain Woolworths in July, are shown in this photo, provided by the company. [YONHAP]

CJ CheilJedang's fried chicken products, which were introduced at the Australian supermarket chain Woolworths in July, are shown in this photo, provided by the company. [YONHAP]

 
CJ CheilJedang, a major Korean food maker, said Monday it has released a Korean-style fried chicken product under its Bibigo brand in Australia.
 
Bibigo Korean Style Fried Chicken was introduced at the Woolworths supermarket chain in Australia earlier this month. The product will also be available at IGA stores, another major retailer in the country, starting next month.
 

Related Article

 
The ready-to-heat product comes in two flavors — sweet and spicy, as well as soy and honey — and is produced locally in Australia, the company said.
 
CJ started local production of some of its products in Australia in 2023 and has since expanded its production line to include other items, such as steamed dumplings and kimchi.
 
 

