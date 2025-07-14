CJ Olive Young sales via online global platform jump 70% in H1

CJ Olive Young said Monday the company's sales via its online global platform jumped 70 percent on year in the first half, driven by strong demand for K-beauty products.Sales on the Olive Young Global Mall, the online platform for overseas customers under the cosmetics distribution arm of Korea's retail giant, CJ Group, rose largely on the back of strong demand in the United States, the company said in a press release."The growth of the Global Mall goes beyond just sales, providing overseas customers an opportunity to experience K-beauty products made by Korea's small- and medium-sized companies," a company representative said.More than half of all Global Mall sales came from the U.S. market, with demand for K-beauty products also growing in Japan and Southeast Asia.The platform counted 3.35 million overseas members as of June.However, the company did not disclose the sales value of the global mall.To meet rising U.S. demand, the company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with FedEx to bolster logistics within the United States and cross-border shipping.In February, it established a U.S. subsidiary, CJ Olive Young USA, in Los Angeles to expand its presence in the world's largest beauty market.The subsidiary is preparing to open Olive Young outlets in the United States and offer localized logistics services.Yonhap