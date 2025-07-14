Genesis G90s named official vehicle for Kuwaiti interior ministry

Genesis, the independent luxury auto brand of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that its flagship G90 sedan has been selected as the official vehicle for events and protocol duties of Kuwait's interior ministry.The decision, which involves the use of 47 G90 units, reflects the Kuwaiti government's high confidence in the sedan's quality, safety and technological excellence, Genesis said in a release.Of those, 40 units will be used for operational purposes during official events, while seven will be dedicated to protocol duties for high-level officials. All vehicles have been customized to meet the specifications and design standards approved by the Kuwaiti government.The G90 embodies the brand's design philosophy and cutting-edge technologies. It features a refined exterior design, a luxurious interior with premium materials and a host of high-end convenience features.Genesis said the Kuwait deal is expected to bolster its premium brand presence in the Middle East, a region where demand for high-end vehicles continues to grow.Yonhap